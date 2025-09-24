Weekend calendar: Street Delivery, Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, TIFF Oradea, NOD International Literary Rights Festival in Braşov, and more

The event that introduced the idea of giving the public space back to the city residents returns with an anniversary edition, while experimental film is under the spotlight at a dedicated festival in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

Street Delivery

September 26 – September 28

The event, held on Arthur Verona Street, turns 20 this year with an edition that examines the many issues and questions that arise around public space in the city. More details on the program here.

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival

September 22 – September 28

The event dedicated to experimental films and visual arts promotes innovative films and filmmakers. More on this year’s selection and competitions here.

Strada de C’Arte

September 25 – Septmeber 28

Concerts, book launches, exhibitions and debates held at the Central University Library in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Undercloud

Until October 5

The independent theater festival returns with a program also covering contemporary art exhibitions, poetry sessions and contemporary dance. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

Until October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

TIFF Oradea

September 26 – September 28

A varied selection of local and international productions, meetings with special guests, and workshops for children are part of the program. More here.

Oktoberfest Brașov

Until October 5

Beer, fun and Bavarian traditions. More details here.

NOD International Literary Rights Festival

September 25 - September 28

The first edition of the festival will bring to Brașov authors such as celebrated Russian writer Mikhail Shishkin, French novelist Mathias Énard, Swedish author and poet Linda Boström Knausgård, American author Edward Ashton, and Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov. More on the program here.

(Photo: Catarii | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com