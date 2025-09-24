Weekend calendar: Street Delivery, Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, TIFF Oradea, NOD International Literary Rights Festival in Braşov, and more
The event that introduced the idea of giving the public space back to the city residents returns with an anniversary edition, while experimental film is under the spotlight at a dedicated festival in Bucharest.
In Bucharest:
Street Delivery
September 26 – September 28
The event, held on Arthur Verona Street, turns 20 this year with an edition that examines the many issues and questions that arise around public space in the city. More details on the program here.
Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival
September 22 – September 28
The event dedicated to experimental films and visual arts promotes innovative films and filmmakers. More on this year’s selection and competitions here.
Strada de C’Arte
September 25 – Septmeber 28
Concerts, book launches, exhibitions and debates held at the Central University Library in Bucharest. More on the event here.
Undercloud
Until October 5
The independent theater festival returns with a program also covering contemporary art exhibitions, poetry sessions and contemporary dance. More details here.
Art Safari
Until December 14
The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.
Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988
Until October 25
The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.
Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia
Until February 28
The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.
József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School
Until February 28
The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.
Open Streets
Until October 12
The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.
Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace
Weekends
The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.
Film Garden
Until September 28
The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.
In the country:
Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025
Until October 26
Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.
TIFF Oradea
September 26 – September 28
A varied selection of local and international productions, meetings with special guests, and workshops for children are part of the program. More here.
Oktoberfest Brașov
Until October 5
Beer, fun and Bavarian traditions. More details here.
NOD International Literary Rights Festival
September 25 - September 28
The first edition of the festival will bring to Brașov authors such as celebrated Russian writer Mikhail Shishkin, French novelist Mathias Énard, Swedish author and poet Linda Boström Knausgård, American author Edward Ashton, and Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov. More on the program here.
