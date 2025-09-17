It’s a busy weekend in Bucharest, as the city gears up for its annual celebration, film and theater festivals bring the latest productions, and new exhibitions are opening.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Days

September 20 – September 21

The celebration, marking 566 years since the first written mention of the city, covers open-air concerts, theater performances, film screenings, exhibitions and guided tours. More details here.

Dâmboviţa Delivery – Romanian Opera House

September 20 – September 21

Water rides, guided tours, workshops for all ages, music, installations and exhibitions are part of the program. More here.

Bucharest International Film Festival

September 19 – September 28

The program includes a feature film competition, premieres, films awarded at major festivals around the world, Romanian productions, and many related events. Further info here.

White Night of Romanian Film

September 19

The latest Romanian productions are screened in Bucharest and Cluj for the 16th edition of the event. More details here.

Undercloud

September 18 - October 5

The independent theater festival returns with a program also covering contemporary art exhibitions, poetry sessions and contemporary dance. More details here.

George Enescu International Festival

Until September 21

The 27th edition of the event is held under the theme of Anniversaries / Celebrations, a tribute to great musicians. Among the landmarks marked are the 70th anniversary of the death of George Enescu, 150 years since the birth of Maurice Ravel, 100 years since that of Pierre Boulez or 50 years since the death of Dmitri Shostakovich. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

September 19 - October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

September 18 – February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

September 18 – February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

AccessABILITY Expo

September 18 – September 20

The National Library of Romania hosts the second edition of the event dedicated to the inclusion of people with disabilities. Visitors have free access to a diverse program featuring an interactive exhibition area, the Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day (RAAD) Conference, an inclusive job fair, and dedicated spaces for sports, culture, and gaming. More details here.

Anatolian Food Fest

September 19 – September 21

The flavors, music and hospitality of Anatolia are under the spotlight at this event held in Titan Park. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

TIFF Timișoara

September 18 – September 21

Premieres and previews, a cine-concert, anniversary screenings, educational sections and meetings with directors and actors are part of the program. Further details here.

Oktoberfest Brașov

September 18 – October 5

Beer, fun and Bavarian traditions. More details here.

Alpin Film Festival

Until September 21

The event dedicated to mountain-related films, books and photography returns for another edition in Brașov, Predeal and Râșnov. More details here.

(Photo: Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime.com)

