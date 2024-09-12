Weekend calendar: White Night of Romanian Film, Bucharest International Poetry Festival, Bucharest Music Film Festival, Timișoara Architecture Biennial, TIFF Sibiu and more

Romanian films, concerts, and poetry from all over the world are on the agenda in Bucharest, while Timișoara hosts its Architecture Biennial and Sibiu another local edition of TIFF.

In Bucharest:

White Night of Romanian Film

September 13

Bogdan Mureșanu’s Venice-awarded film The New Year That Never Came is among the films that will be screened at the event, which brings a marathon of premiere domestic films every year, as well as meetings with actors, directors and production teams. In Bucharest, the screenings take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cinema Muzeul Tăranului, Cinema Union, Cinemateca Eforie, Grădina cu Filme CREART, Sala Cinema - UNATC and Hollywood Multiplex in Bucharest Mall. More on the program here.

Bucharest International Poetry Festival

September 9 - September 15

The program includes more than 50 events, ranging from public readings, debates, and conferences to poetry workshops and performances and script and short film workshops. Further details here.

Bucharest Music Film Festival

September 14 - September 22

The city’s George Enescu Square hosts this free-entry event with a program of concerts covering a range of genres, from classical and jazz to cinema music and pop fusion. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

George Enescu International Competition

Until September 27

Six recitals and five concerts are part of the program of the event, which features four competition sections – violin, piano, cello, and composition. The public can enjoy free access to the preliminary rounds of all the instrumental sections of the competition, which will take place at the National University of Music in Bucharest between September 1 and 18, and to their semifinals, which will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on September 8 (cello), September 14 (violin) and September 20 (piano). More here.

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September 28

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Masters of Classic

Until September 15

Sala Palatului and the Bucharest National Opera host a series of concerts lining up top names of classical music, from Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov to Rolando Villazón, Roberto Alagna, and Piotr Beczala. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

In the country:

TIFF Sibiu

September 12 – September 15

Romanian film premieres, Hollywood blockbusters, music documentaries, and a focus on German cinema are part of the program of the event, set to take place in Sibiu's Grand Square, at CineGold, and the German Forum. More here.

Julije Knifer – Meanders without bounds

Until October 12

The works of the Croatian painter Julije Knifer can be seen at the Art Encounters Foundation exhibition venue in Timișoara. The exhibition, curated by Ami Barak, presents a comprehensive collection of artworks - paintings and drawings created throughout his lifetime. More on the show here.

Timișoara Architecture Biennial

September 13 - October 27

The 2024 Beta Biennial’s main exhibition is cover me softly and is “an exploration of covers across disciplines, mediums, and geographies.” Workshops, film screenings and music are also part of the program, which is available here.

White Night of Romanian Film

September 13

In Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, the films are screened at Cinema Victoria. More on the program here.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com