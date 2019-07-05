Weekend calendar: World Press Photo Exhibition, Burger Fest, Bucharest Coffee Festival, ReVino wine fair, movie openings

Events:
World Press Photo Exhibition 2019: ongoing, ends May 26, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.
ReVino Bucharest Wine Fair: May 11 - May 13 at Hotel Novotel. The schedule is available here.
Burger Fest 2019: May 10 - May 12 at Verde Stop Arena. Further info here.
Petra Acker & The Band concert: May 9 at Arcub, starting 20:00. Tickets are available here.
Bucharest Coffee Festival: May 10 - May 12 at Gabroveni Inn. More details here.
The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.
SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.
Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.
Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.
Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.
Movie openings:
Brightburn
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Meredith Hagner, Matt Jones, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn
The Hustle
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway, Tim Blake Nelson
(Photo: Bucharest Coffee Festival Facebook Page)