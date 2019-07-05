Weekend calendar: World Press Photo Exhibition, Burger Fest, Bucharest Coffee Festival, ReVino wine fair, movie openings

Events:

World Press Photo Exhibition 2019: ongoing, ends May 26, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.

ReVino Bucharest Wine Fair: May 11 - May 13 at Hotel Novotel. The schedule is available here.

Burger Fest 2019: May 10 - May 12 at Verde Stop Arena. Further info here.

Petra Acker & The Band concert: May 9 at Arcub, starting 20:00. Tickets are available here.

Bucharest Coffee Festival: May 10 - May 12 at Gabroveni Inn. More details here.

The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Timisoara Street Food Carnival: May 10 - May 12 at the Banat Village Museum. The music lineup includes Morcheeba, Nouvelle Vague, Chicane DJ Set. Further details here.

Movie openings:

Brightburn

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Meredith Hagner, Matt Jones, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn

The Hustle

Starring: Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway, Tim Blake Nelson

(Photo: Bucharest Coffee Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]