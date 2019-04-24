Romanians invited to donate clothes at the Empty Shop reopened in Bucharest mall

The Empty Shop, a different kind of store where the shelves are empty and the customers and visitors are invited to fill them with clothes they no longer wear, was reopened in the Promenada Mall in Bucharest.

Those who want to donate their clothes can do it until May 19, local Adevarul reported. The collected clothes will be sorted and cleaned, and then will be donated to families with low incomes and children in areas with high school dropout rates.

Those interested can find the Empty Shop at the first floor of Promenada Mall. More details are available here.

Last year’s edition of the campaign was a success, the organizers collecting about 30 tons of clothes from over 10,000 donors in just two weeks.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Letsdoitromania.ro)