Weekend calendar: East European Comic Con, Green Hours JAZZ Fest, Bucharest Tech Week, RO-Wine

Events:

Green Hours JAZZ Fest: May 23 - May 26 at Green Hours Avant-Garden. The program is available here.

East European Comic Con 2019: May 24 - May 26 at Romexpo. Details about guests, activities and tickets here.

RO-Wine The International Wine Festival of Romania: May 25 - May 26 at Fratelli Studios. Further details here.

Bucharest Tech Week: ongoing, ends May 26. More about the program here.

Korean Movie Days: ongoing, ends May 24. More details here.

Childhood Fair: May 23 - June 5 at Sun Plaza. The event features an exhibition of toys and games from 1930 to 1980. More details here.

Romanian Design Week: ongoing, ends May 26, at the BCR Palace in University Square. More details here.

Creative Quarter Design Festival: ongoing, ends May 26. The event covers exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, live performance, parties, a treasure hunt, a movie night and a design market. Further info here.

World Press Photo Exhibition 2019: ongoing, ends May 26, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Aladdin

Starring: Billy Magnussen, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Mena Massoud, Marwan Kenzari

Booksmart

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd

(Photo: Diana Oros/ East European Comic Con Facebook Page)