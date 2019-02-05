Weekend calendar: Empty Shop, Water Symphony, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:
The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.
Water Symphony - Fountains in Unirii Square reopen for 2019 season: May 4, starting 21:00. More about the event here.
SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.
Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.
Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.
Wild Flowers from Romania - a botanical history: ongoing, ends May 5, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More on it here.
Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.
Movie openings:
Five Feet Apart
Manou the Swift
Starring: Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe
