Weekend calendar: Empty Shop, Water Symphony, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:

The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.

Water Symphony - Fountains in Unirii Square reopen for 2019 season: May 4, starting 21:00. More about the event here.

Lost Bucharest Bike Tour: May 4. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Wild Flowers from Romania - a botanical history: ongoing, ends May 5, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Five Feet Apart

Starring: Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson

Manou the Swift

Starring: Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe

(Photo: Renault Facebook Page)

