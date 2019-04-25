Downtown Bucharest fountains reopen for 2019 season

The water fountains in Unirii Square, in downtown Bucharest, are set to reopen with a show scheduled for May 4.

It will be a multimedia show of water, music and screenings, celebrating Romanians artists and inventors.

The fountains were refurbished last year. Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system, invested EUR 7 million in the project.

Four “water screens” facing the four cardinal points were integrated in the central fountain in Unirii Square. They are designed to create a huge multimedia platform for videos and laser projections. Furthermore, a fully digital monitoring system allows the control of any individual unit in the entire complex of 44 independent fountains located on the 1.4-km distance between Alba Iulia Square and Constitutiei Square.

The fountains in downtown Bucharest were built in the late 1980s.

(Photo: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)

