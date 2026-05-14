Weekend calendar: Cinepolitica, Portuguese language film fest, Bucharest Organ Fest, Autor jewelry fair, Romanian Creative Week

It’s a packed weekend in Bucharest, with a many film and music festivals, a jewelry fair, and events celebrating local traditions, while Iași hosts the Romanian Creative Week.

In Bucharest:

Autor

May 16 – May 17

The jewelry fair holds this edition at the National Museum of Romanian History, and more than 70 designers from around the world are expected at the event. More details here.

Portuguese-language Film Festival

May 15 – May 20

The second edition of the festival takes place at Cinemateca Eforie and presents a selection of eight screenings, offering Romanian audiences the opportunity to discover the diversity of recent Portuguese cinema. More details here.

Cinepolitica

May 15 – May 17

This year’s selection includes award-winning films on current political and social issues, thrillers and recent documentaries, as well as an acclaimed Romanian production. More on the program here.

Bucharest Organ Fest Cantus Ecclesiae

Until May 24

The festival is dedicated to exploring the organ in its many artistic forms and features numerous international guests. More details here.

POiESiS

May 16 – May 24

This mini-festival that brings together the visual and performing arts in a hybrid format covering exhibitions, poetry, live music, performance, and book launches. More here.

European Film Festival

Until May 17

The Bucharest edition kicks off with an anniversary gala at the Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), followed by screenings held at Apollo111 Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinema Union, and Grădina cu Filme. More details here.

Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum Days

Until May 17

The outdoor museum marks its 90th anniversary with a program covering exhibitions, concerts, and more. Further info here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic

May 14, 15

Sunwook Kim conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky. More details here.

Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again

Until June 6

Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

Until June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

Until June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

St Constantine and Helen Fair @ Peasant Museum

May 15 – May 17

The museum’s courtyard hosts this event gathering keepers of Romanian traditions. Visitors can choose gifts ranging from traditional blouses, icons, bedspreads and embroidered tablecloths to ceramic pottery, silver jewelry, hand-painted felted wool and more. There will also be a variety of foods and freshly prepared dishes on site. More here.

Cireșar – Urban festival @ Antipa Museum

May 16 – May 17

This event, held in the yard of the Grigore Antipa Nature History Museum, covers a variety of workshops and activities for children. More details here.

In the country:

More Real than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

April 17 – June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

April 17 – June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

Romanian Creative Week

Until May 24

For 12 days, Iași turns into a space of contemporary creativity, bringing together more than a thousand artists, designers, architects, cultural entrepreneurs, innovators, and content creators from Romania and abroad. More details here.

Sand Marathon

May 15 – May 17

The 11th edition of the event held in Constanța is expected to gather hundreds of runners, and will offer various recreational activities in addition to the competition races.

(Photo: snapshot of Open Streets event, courtesy of Arcub)

editor@romania-insider.com