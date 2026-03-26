Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Urban Blues Fest, Artisan Food Market

In Bucharest, it’s a weekend to check out the exhibitions opened at Art Safari, listen to blues, or sample local artisanal food.

In Bucharest:

Art Safari

March 26 – July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

French Film Festival

Until March 26

This year's program features more than 30 films, bringing a mix of recent releases and key works of contemporary French cinema to Bucharest and 15 other cities across Romania. More on the program here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 26, 27

Jascha Von Der Goltz conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Beethoven and Mahler. Pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet is the soloist. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

Until April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

Urban Blues Fest

March 27 – March 29

The seventh edition of the event is held at The Pub Universităţii and features names such as Maastricht Jazz Collective or Marco Bartoccioni. More details here.

Artisan Food Market

March 28 – March 29

Hanu’ lui Manuc hosts this fair gathering local producers and entrepreneurs with Romanian artisanal food and drink products from all over the country. More here.

In the country:

More Real Than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: Art Safari)

editor@romania-insider.com