Weekend calendar: French Film Festival, COFFeEAST, SofistiCAT, Bookfest Timişoara

In Bucharest, it’s a weekend of French films, events for coffee aficionados and feline fans, while Timişoara hosts a local edition of book fair Bookfest.

In Bucharest:

French Film Festival

March 19 – March 26

This year's program features more than 30 films, bringing a mix of recent releases and key works of contemporary French cinema to Bucharest and 15 other cities across Romania. More on the program here.

COFFeEAST

March 20 – March 22

Romexpo hosts this event gathering more than 200 exhibitors from 14 countries, 30 local and international coffee shops, and many other activities centered on coffee culture. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 19, 20

Tomáš Netopil conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Enescu, Dvořák, and Brahms. Violinist Josef Špaček is the soloist. More details here.

Rebecca @ Ion Dacian Operetta Theater

March 21

Based on Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name, it stars Daniela Bucșan as Ich, Florin Budnaru as Maxim de Winter, and Adina Sima as Mrs. Danvers. More here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

Until April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

SofistiCAT

March 21 – March 22

Some of the most spectacular cats in Europe alongside this year's Romanian stars compete for the exhibition's supreme titles. More here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Bookfest Timişoara

March 19 – March 22

Approximately 60 book launches, meetings with authors, and books at promotional prices are part of the book fair’s offer. More details here.

(Photo courtesy of COFFeEAST)