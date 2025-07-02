Weekend calendar: Neversea Kapital, TIFF retrospective in Bucharest, Smallest Art Fair in Town, SoNoRo Musikland, Fireflies Festival and more

Bucharest gears up for the first edition of Neversea Kapital, chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland tours cities and villages in Transylvania, and outdoor enthusiasts can reconnect with nature at the Fireflies Festival.

In Bucharest:

TIFF retrospective

July 4 – July 6

Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) invites filmgoers to Cinema Elvire Popesco to see a selection of films from this year’s program, including the winner of the Transylvania Trophy. More details here.

Neversea Kapital

July 4 – July 6

The event, held at Arena Națională, has announced a lineup including Charlotte de Witte, Axwell, Alok, Korolova, Salvatore Ganacci, Lost Frequencies, Deborah De Luca, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Sickick, MËSTIZA, Kshmr, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Kaaze, Nervo and Mau P. More here.

Magic Summer

July 2- August 13

The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that begins with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Smallest Art Fair in Town

July 3 – July 6

This fair dedicated to works on paper and includes works by Răzvan Anton, Marius Bercea, Alex Bodea, Michele Bressan, Giles Eldridge, Arantxa Etcheverria, Alina Feneș, Andrei Gamarț, Christian Jankowski, Mircea Ionescu, Alex Mirutziu, Ciprian Mureșan, Giuliano Nardin, Damir Očko, Daniel Roșca, Roman Tolici, Oana Ursa, Mark Verlan, and Bogdan Vlăduță. More here.

Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă

July 3 – July 31

This exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

Fireflies Festival

July 3 – July 6

A host of events and activities in Horezu and the surrounding towns to (re)connect with nature, (re)discover the beauty of the mountain but also the culture and gastronomy of the hills of Oltenia. More details here.

SoNoRo Musikland

July 4 – July 19

The seventh edition of the event takes place in Sibiu, Copșa Mare, Cincu, Saschiz, Meșendorf, Criț, Viscri, Codlea, Făgăraș and Brașov with concerts honoring the area’s Saxon heritage. More details here.

(Photo: Jackq | Dreamstime.com)

