Smallest Art Fair in Town: Bucharest event focused on works on paper returns with second edition

Smallest Art Fair in Town (SAT), an art fair dedicated to works on paper, will hold a second edition developed around the theme of Interrupted Realities.

The works selected for SAT discuss this “acute topic of our times – that of the increasingly fractured reality in which we live,” the organizers explained.

The artists whose works are included in the event are Răzvan Anton, Marius Bercea, Alex Bodea, Michele Bressan, Giles Eldridge, Arantxa Etcheverria, Alina Feneș, Andrei Gamarț, Christian Jankowski, Mircea Ionescu, Alex Mirutziu, Ciprian Mureșan, Giuliano Nardin, Damir Očko, Daniel Roșca, Roman Tolici, Oana Ursa, Mark Verlan, and Bogdan Vlăduță.

Gaep, H’Art, Jecza, Lutniţa, Mobius, Plan B, Sector 1, and Suprainfinit are the participating galleries.

“We live in a regime of infocracy, as philosopher Byung-Chul Han calls it, a system dominated not by the lack of information but by its abundance. At this time, reality is no longer formulated by direct experience or coherent narratives but by accelerated flows of contradictory data, images, and signals. Instead of a stable truth or a well-constructed illusion, we move through a mental landscape characterized by hyper-transparency, informational noise, and constant erosion of depth,” a presentation of the event reads.

“In this context, the artistic act becomes a way of reconnecting with perception, reflection, with fragment as a form of resistance. The works presented in this edition of SAT do not seek to ‘clarify’ reality but rather to reflect it in its discontinuous complexity. They propose visual interrogations that slip through the layers of the visible, fracture appearances, and create space for critical reflection.”

The free-access event targets the general public, collectors at the beginning of their journey and experienced ones, offering an “open framework for exploring contemporary art.”

The fair takes place between July 3 and July 6 at Salon de Papier.

(Opening photo: Christian Jankowski, Exhibition Review II, Suprainfinit Gallery)

simona@romania-insider.com