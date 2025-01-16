Weekend calendar: Filmikon, concerts, exhibitions

A film festival presenting films awarded by ecumenical juries of international festivals and an exhibition centering on the book as an art object are among the options on the Bucharest agenda.

In Bucharest:

Filmikon

January 18 – January 24

The second edition of the event screens a selection of films awarded over the years by ecumenical and interreligious juries at more than 30 film festivals around the world. The screenings take place at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, St Joseph Cathedral, and Union Cinema. Screenings and events will also take place in the country, in Iași (January 23), Cluj-Napoca (January 24), Oradea (January 23 – 24). Further details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Book.art.est

Until February 8

This international and multidisciplinary exhibition centered on the book as an art object explores “multiple visions and techniques through which the book becomes more than a carrier of text, transforming into a sculptural object, a unique medium for visual artists and a point of contact between literature lovers and art enthusiasts.” It is open at Calderon Art Studio Gallery, part of Mihai Eminescu Cultural Center. More here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Until February 8

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

January 16, 17

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Julian Rachlin, performs a program of works by Tchaikovsky, Edvard Grieg, and Dmitri Shostakovich. Pianist Eva Gevorgyan is the soloist. More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

New Hope

Until January 31

The latest exhibition by artist Roman Tolici is open at the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University in Brașov. The show, gathering recent works of the artist, will then be presented in four other cities in the country, namely Timișoara, Sibiu, Bucharest and Tulcea. More here.

(Photo: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)