Weekend calendar: Open Streets, Dâmbovița Fresh Water, Hanami event, Easter fairs, Bucharest Street Food Fest and more

The Palm Sunday weekend brings a host of outdoor events in Bucharest, while Easter fairs are opening in cities all over the country.

In Bucharest:

Open Streets

April 12 – October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Dâmbovița Apă Dulce/ Dâmbovița Fresh Water

April 12

The area of the pier at Națiunile Unite will become a place for exploration and relaxation as, between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, Bucharest residents and tourists will be able to enjoy water rides, outdoor recreational activities, and more activities. The initiators of the Dâmbovița Fresh Water 2025 program will turn Splaiul Unirii into a pedestrian area and "provide direct access to the water in a space of reconnection with urban nature." More details here.

Hanami Celebration @ Regele Mihai I (Herăstrău) Park

April 12

The Embassy of Japan invites the public to the yearly celebration of the cherry blossoms, held at the Japanese Garden in Herăstrău. There will be many workshops (tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, yukata, and more) and a varied stage program, including Japanese drums, martial arts demonstrations, and ikebana. More details here. The event may be canceled if the weather is unfavorable. Updates are posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Embassy of Japan. More here.

Bucharest Street Food Festival

April 12 - April 13

Tens of food trucks will be present on Kiseleff Boulevard with food inspired by culinary traditions from all over the world. Live shows and many other surprises are part of the program. More details here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues this weekend as well. Admission to the garden and the Cotroceni Church is free. Visitors can also check the Cotroceni Museum and parts of the Palace of the Presidential Administration for a fee. More details here. *The program is suspended on Palm Sunday and the Easter weekend.

One World Romania

Until April 13

The festival has three main sections (Dialogues, Reverberations, Existing, Resisting) and a focus section dedicated this year to British filmmaker Marc Isaacs. The event takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, and Union Cinema in Bucharest. More details here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

Until April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

April 10 – July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 10, 11

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeșelea, performs Bach's Matthäus-Passion. Soprano Renáta Gebe-Fügi, countertenor Valer Sabadus, tenors Christoph Pfaller and Bogdan Mihai, and basses Cristian Hodrea and Beniamin Pop are the soloists. More here.

In the country:

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture, and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour, consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark historical buildings around the country, has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

Easter Fairs

The season of Easter Fairs is open, and the events in Bucharest, Craiova, Sibiu and Brașov kick off this weekend. We have compiled a list of them here.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com