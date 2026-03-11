We As Web AI Lab accelerates growth to over €66M revenue in 2025

News from Companies

The Romanian software development company We As Web is accelerating the development of artificial intelligence–based services through a dedicated internal AI Lab, a strategic initiative designed to transform AI into a core organizational capability and support the delivery of complex enterprise projects. Investments in this direction have contributed to the company’s accelerated growth, with consolidated revenues exceeding €66 million in 2025, marking more than a sixfold increase compared to 2022 and an estimated EBITDA of around €10 million.

In the past year alone, the company’s revenues nearly doubled, driven by the expansion of enterprise projects and the accelerated integration of artificial intelligence into software development processes. Of the total revenue, over €50 million was generated by the entities in Romania, while approximately €16 million came from the group’s international entities. For 2026, the company estimates revenue growth of at least 40%, supported by already signed contracts and the existing commercial pipeline.



We As Web has accelerated in recent years its expansion into external markets, developing operations in Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands and the United States, and more recently in Switzerland, Israel and New Zealand.

“For We As Web, 2025 was not only a financially solid year, but also the moment when strategic decisions taken over time began to produce visible effects at scale. We believe that this year fully confirmed our maturation as a relevant international player in software development and advanced technology services. Delivery, financial discipline and continuous investment in people have been the constants that made these results and this pace of growth possible,” says Gabriel Zahan, CEO of We As Web.

This evolution comes in a context in which the IT market is going through a stage of maturity, while companies from various industries are accelerating investments in automation, operational optimization and the integration of AI into critical business processes. Demand is no longer oriented exclusively toward software development, but toward providers’ ability to understand business architecture and deliver scalable solutions with measurable impact.



An essential role in the company’s development has been played by the way artificial intelligence moved from the experimentation stage to the execution stage. In 2025, AI became an integral part of the company’s daily activity, being used both in projects for clients and in internal processes and business decisions. For We As Web, artificial intelligence has not been treated as a trend, but as a real accelerator of delivery and of the capacity to approach projects with a high level of complexity.



Starting with 2024, We As Web allocated part of its revenues to the development of an internal AI Lab, a strategic initiative meant to transform artificial intelligence into a solid organizational capability. The investment targeted applied research, testing in real projects and defining clear standards for the responsible use of AI. The effects were fully visible in 2025, when integrating AI into delivery processes allowed increased execution speed, precision and consistency of projects, without compromising quality.



AI has been used as an accelerator of teams, not as a substitute for human expertise, and the company follows a firm principle: it implements it only where it brings real value, after being validated both technically and operationally, before integration into the delivery process.



In practice, this translated into projects delivered faster and more efficiently, but also into increased demand for advanced skills, critical thinking and integration capabilities. Thus We As Web grew from approximately 500 employees at the beginning of 2025 to more than 1,100 professionals at the end of the year, amid significant demand for complex projects, where delivery speed and AI integration must be doubled by advanced technical expertise and understanding of the client’s business context.

“We observed a clear phenomenon in 2025: the more we use AI in real projects, the more the need for better developers grows, not fewer. Far from replacing specialists, AI changes the nature of their work and raises the professional standard because it accelerates delivery and reduces the time required for certain repetitive activities, while at the same time increasing the level of complexity of projects. Once development speed increases, expectations regarding quality, scalability and security also increase. In this context, human expertise becomes more valuable,” explains Robert Pop, Head of AI at We As Web.

International expansion also played an important role in the results achieved. Teams in Germany, the United Kingdom and other international markets contributed to delivering enterprise projects in industries such as financial services, manufacturing or complex digital platforms. This operating model allows the group to function in an integrated way, with the entities in Romania having a central role in generating value, regardless of the market where the final client is located.



A defining moment of 2025 was the involvement in the CUBE joint venture, an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the IT field created to respond to the requirements of large-scale enterprise projects in multi-vendor and multidisciplinary environments. Participation in CUBE thus expanded the company’s capacity to manage complex programs and also marks a natural step toward a higher level of maturity in delivering integrated technological solutions.



For 2026, We As Web announces a stage of consolidation and controlled scaling, which includes organic development, continuous investments in people and advanced competencies (AI, scalable architectures, cybersecurity), but also the evaluation of possible mergers and acquisitions opportunities. Through the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and a prudent financial strategy, We As Web consolidates its position as a trusted partner for companies that seek not only fast delivery, but sustainable long-term value.



*This is a press release.