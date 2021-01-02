Belgian developer WDP to invest another EUR 117 mln in Romanian warehouses

The real estate developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP), controlled by Belgian investors, will invest another EUR 116 million in Romania until the end of 2023.

The group plans to build new logistics spaces totaling 187,838 sqm.

In July 2020, the real estate developer borrowed EUR 150 mln from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand its portfolio in Romania.

The new investments will be delivered in stages in Stefanestii de Jos (close to Bucharest), Cluj, Craiova, Paulesti (near Ploiesti), Roman, and Timisoara.

The beneficiaries of the spaces are Profi, LPP, Decathlon, Fedex, and Eobuwie. In Romania, WDP completed investments of EUR 134 mln in 2020.

It opened 223,600 sqm of new warehouses, among the beneficiaries being Pirelli, Alcar, Lecom, Ursus Breweries, Auchan, Carrefour, Aggreko, and Aeronamic Eastern Europe.

