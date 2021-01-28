Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Online clothing store B-mall.ro leases 3,700 sqm in logistic park north of Bucharest

28 January 2021
Boutique Mall, an online store that sells luxury clothing and footwear, moves its logistics activity from the central area of Bucharest to the northern part after it leased a 3,700 sqm warehouse in CTPark Bucharest Nord in a transaction brokered by Dunwell.

The company says it needs more storage space to address the rising demand.

"Online commerce, including our activity, has experienced an important development lately. Hence the need for a more generous space, where we can respond as quickly as possible to the orders received from our customers," said Bogdan Chiruta, the owner of Boutique Mall.

"Following an investment of over EUR 600,000, we will operate an effective storage space of over 10,000 sqm, which will provide us with the necessary space for the next three to five years," he added.

(Photo courtesy of CTPark)

