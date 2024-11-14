Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow

Vulcangas Romania, a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi Spa - Vulcan Group, inaugurated the first filling station in Romania with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and BioLNG (including CNG and BioCNG). Located in Pecica, Arad county, the new infrastructure aims to offer cleaner fuel options for heavy-duty transport, supporting Romania’s steps toward lowering emissions in the transport sector, the company said.

The station in Pecica is just the beginning, Vulcan said, as it plans to create a corridor of LNG and BioLNG stations in Romania. One such station is planned in Bucharest, in collaboration with OMV Petrom, and another in Constanța, at the Black Sea port.

“With this investment, Vulcan Group firmly believes in Romania's potential. The country is an important logistics hub at the European level and, therefore, could not lack a network of LNG and BioLNG stations on its territory. Romania will also be a reference point for the production of liquid and gaseous biomethane for South-Eastern Europe due to the large amount of agricultural raw material that allows the production of gaseous and liquid biomethane,” said Costantino Amadei, General Manager of Vulcangas Romania.

The investment comes in anticipation of upcoming EU regulations, which will require emission monitoring and trading for the transport sector most likely starting in 2025. Vulcangas also collaborates with the Federation of Oil and Gas Employers in Romania to advance legislation promoting biogas production facilities.

Vulcangas Romania is a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi S.p.A., founded in 1978 by the Fabbri family and one of the main suppliers of natural gas and LPG in Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)