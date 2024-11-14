Transport

Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vulcangas Romania, a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi Spa - Vulcan Group, inaugurated the first filling station in Romania with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and BioLNG (including CNG and BioCNG). Located in Pecica, Arad county, the new infrastructure aims to offer cleaner fuel options for heavy-duty transport, supporting Romania’s steps toward lowering emissions in the transport sector, the company said.

The station in Pecica is just the beginning, Vulcan said, as it plans to create a corridor of LNG and BioLNG stations in Romania. One such station is planned in Bucharest, in collaboration with OMV Petrom, and another in Constanța, at the Black Sea port.

“With this investment, Vulcan Group firmly believes in Romania's potential. The country is an important logistics hub at the European level and, therefore, could not lack a network of LNG and BioLNG stations on its territory. Romania will also be a reference point for the production of liquid and gaseous biomethane for South-Eastern Europe due to the large amount of agricultural raw material that allows the production of gaseous and liquid biomethane,” said Costantino Amadei, General Manager of Vulcangas Romania.

The investment comes in anticipation of upcoming EU regulations, which will require emission monitoring and trading for the transport sector most likely starting in 2025. Vulcangas also collaborates with the Federation of Oil and Gas Employers in Romania to advance legislation promoting biogas production facilities.

Vulcangas Romania is a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi S.p.A., founded in 1978 by the Fabbri family and one of the main suppliers of natural gas and LPG in Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vulcangas Romania, a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi Spa - Vulcan Group, inaugurated the first filling station in Romania with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and BioLNG (including CNG and BioCNG). Located in Pecica, Arad county, the new infrastructure aims to offer cleaner fuel options for heavy-duty transport, supporting Romania’s steps toward lowering emissions in the transport sector, the company said.

The station in Pecica is just the beginning, Vulcan said, as it plans to create a corridor of LNG and BioLNG stations in Romania. One such station is planned in Bucharest, in collaboration with OMV Petrom, and another in Constanța, at the Black Sea port.

“With this investment, Vulcan Group firmly believes in Romania's potential. The country is an important logistics hub at the European level and, therefore, could not lack a network of LNG and BioLNG stations on its territory. Romania will also be a reference point for the production of liquid and gaseous biomethane for South-Eastern Europe due to the large amount of agricultural raw material that allows the production of gaseous and liquid biomethane,” said Costantino Amadei, General Manager of Vulcangas Romania.

The investment comes in anticipation of upcoming EU regulations, which will require emission monitoring and trading for the transport sector most likely starting in 2025. Vulcangas also collaborates with the Federation of Oil and Gas Employers in Romania to advance legislation promoting biogas production facilities.

Vulcangas Romania is a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi S.p.A., founded in 1978 by the Fabbri family and one of the main suppliers of natural gas and LPG in Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2024
Transport
Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow
14 November 2024
Transport
Wizz Air announces new route, increased frequency as it adds 19th aircraft to Bucharest base
14 November 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by British counterpart Keir Starmer in London
14 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s Govt. publishes formula for EU-compliant minimum statutory wage
14 November 2024
Defense
Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet
14 November 2024
Environment
Romania's Romsilva to acquire 4,000 hectares of forest from private owner for EUR 22 mln
14 November 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Christmas markets
13 November 2024
Environment
EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living