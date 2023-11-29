OMV Petrom to open first LNG/CNG filling station in partnership with Vulcangas Romania

Energy company OMV Petrom announced on November 29 that it partnered with Vulcangas Romania to open liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG/CNG) filling stations. The first such station, expected to become operational in 2025, will be installed at a Petrom station in Chitila Sat, Ilfov county, and will supply light and heavy transportation vehicles.

Other future filling stations will be installed depending on the evolution of LNG and CNG demand in Romania, the company said.

Radu Căprău, an OMV Petrom Executive Board member responsible for Refining and Marketing, commented: “Through this partnership, we continue to diversify our mobility offer for medium and long-distance freight transport by supporting the growth of the LNG and CNG market. Natural gas can be a viable option for the transition to cleaner transportation.”

According to OMV Petrom, LNG/CNG freight transportation generates approximately 15% less CO2 emissions, 50% less SOx emissions and almost no heavy particulate emissions. A truck fueled by LNG/CNG can benefit from autonomy of up to 1,600 kilometers.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy company in southeastern Europe, with an annual group hydrocarbon production of approximately 43 million boe in 2022. It is present in the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through about 780 filling stations under two brands – OMV and Petrom.

Romanian shareholders hold over 42% of OMV Petrom - of which the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, has 20.7%, 21.7% are owned by pension funds in Romania, and the rest is split between almost 500,000 individual investors and other Romanian entities. MV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom, and the remaining 6.4% are held by other foreign investors.

Of the total shares of OMV Petrom, 28.1% represents the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Vulcangas Romania is a subsidiary of Società Italiana Gas Liquidi S.P.A., founded in 1978 by Fabbri Family, a top supplier of natural gas and LPG solutions in Italy.

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)