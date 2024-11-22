Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday

Nearly 1.8 million residents of Bucharest are expected to participate in a local referendum on Sunday, November 24, coinciding with the first round of Romania's presidential elections. The referendum was initiated by general mayor Nicuşor Dan and focuses on how the capital city's budget is split between the general and district city halls, how the building permits are issued, and drug prevention programs in schools.

According to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) quoted by News.ro, there are approximately 1,787,590 voters in Bucharest, including those who will turn 18 on November 24, and 1,289 polling stations.

Only Romanian citizens with a residence in Bucharest, including those who recently obtained temporary residency, can vote in the referendum. Voters will use the same polling stations as the presidential elections, open from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Participants can vote in the presidential elections, the referendum, or both. Voters opting for both will receive four ballots - one for the presidential vote and three for the referendum questions.

For the referendum to be valid, a minimum of 30% voter turnout is required, with at least 25% of the votes cast being valid. Results are expected to be finalized and announced by the Central Electoral Bureau by November 28.

The referendum is seen as pivotal for shaping the governance and future development of Romania's capital. The three questions are:

- Should the Bucharest General Council approve the distribution of local taxes and revenues between the municipal and sector-level administrations?

- Should the general mayor be granted the authority to issue construction permits citywide?

- Should the City Hall fund and implement drug prevention and health education programs in schools?

Combined, the first two questions strengthen the position of the general mayor of Bucharest in relation to the districts. The third was added by PSD councilors, but mayor Nicusor Dan said he welcomed a more active role for the Bucharest City Hall in the fight against drugs as well.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexanru Busca)