Vodafone appoints new CEO for Romania

Nedim Baytorun, currently Consumer Business Unit Director and member of the board of directors, will be the new CEO of Vodafone Romania, effective April 1, the company announced. From the same date, the current CEO, Achilleas Kanaris, will take over the management of Vodafone Greece.

A leader with over 20 years of international experience, more than half of which in the telecommunications industry, Nedim Baytorun has been Consumer Business Unit Director of Vodafone Romania since July 1, 2021. Ana Popa, currently Marketing Director in the same division, will take over this role.

After an international career with the Danone Group in Turkey and the United States, Baytorun joined Vodafone Turkey in 2013, where he held strategic roles in the commercial and marketing areas. He subsequently held the position of Consumer Business Director at Vodafone Albania, from where he coordinated the company's transformation with the Vodafone - Abcom integration.

"My priorities are to improve existing services through new investments and develop solutions that will return Romania to the role of European leader in connectivity," said Nedim Baytorun.

Achilleas Kanaris took over the role of CEO of Vodafone Romania on July 1, 2021.

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. It provides mobile and fixed services to over 330 million customers in 15 countries (excluding Italy and Spain, owned under the Vodafone Group umbrella with discontinued operations), collaborates with mobile networks in 43 other countries, and has one of the largest IoT platforms in the world.

