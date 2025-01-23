Leading Romanian courier company Cargus changes CEO

Cargus, a leading player in Romania’s courier industry, appointed former CFO Belgin Bactali as the new CEO, effective January 20. She replaces Yannick Mooijman, who, the company said, “has decided to step back and explore new opportunities.”

Belgin Bactali has over 23 years of experience in developing successful financial strategies and leading key projects in renowned companies within the transportation and logistics sectors. Holding top-level executive board positions, “Belgin has enhanced her business acumen and leadership skills, making a significant contribution to improving operational performance and achieving the long-term goals of the organizations she has been part of,” reads the press release.

With over 30 years of experience, Cargus is the first courier company established in Romania. Today, it has more than 2,600 employees and collaborators, offering a wide range of courier services, including home delivery and out-of-home options through its national SHIP & GO network.

Cargus operates five national sorting centers, two gateway depots, and 36 warehouses nationwide. Additionally, it runs a cross-border hub in Poland for international courier services.

Since 2019, Cargus has been part of Mid Europa Partners Investment Fund, one of the most active investors in Romania. In 2021, it acquired QeOPS, a leading provider of e-fulfillment and customized logistics solutions.

(Photo source: Cargus)