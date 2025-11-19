Romania’s BlueSpace Technology set to unveil VLAH combat vehicle

Romania’s BlueSpace Technology is preparing for the first public presentation of its VLAH (Hydramatic Autonomous Combat Vehicle) prototype, scheduled for the first half of December, according to a press release cited by Bursa.ro. The 4x4 armoured vehicle is the first of its kind to be designed and produced entirely in Romania.

Launched in 2022, the VLAH project is expected to be a milestone for the national defence industry.

Its development could reshape Romania’s capabilities in armoured vehicle production, as the vehicle’s intellectual property rights are fully owned by BlueSpace Technology. This ownership allows for ongoing upgrades, modernization, and maintenance throughout the vehicle’s operational life, informed by feedback from end users.

The project has relied on several strategic partnerships. BlueSpace Technology collaborated with Slovak company Zetor for the 3D design of the vehicle. It also teamed up with the Moreni Mechanical Plant, a state-owned company under the National Company Romarm and the Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

The VLAH is positioned as a national innovation, signalling Romania’s growing ambitions in the domestic defence industry.

(Photo source: Bstech.ro)