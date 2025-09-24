Defense

VLAH, the first Romanian 4x4 armored vehicle, closer to launch

24 September 2025

The VLAH project, the first Romanian 4x4 armored vehicle, is evolving rapidly at the Moreni Automechanic Plant, and the first tests are expected for December, Profit reported. The VLAH is produced within a public-private partnership, marking a historic moment for the Romanian defense industry.

In December, according to estimates, the first meters driven behind the wheel of a fully functional prototype will be presented, according to the company’s representatives. This will be followed by extensive testing.

The Moreni Automecanica Plant signed, on the occasion of its 54th anniversary, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Turkish company Nurol Makina ve Sanayi, a document aimed at developing military products and modern weapons systems, in accordance with NATO standards. The company from Moreni, a subsidiary of Romarm, also signed a collaboration agreement with three universities in the country, as well as with the Research Agency for Military Techniques and Technologies. 

(Photo: Blue Space Technology media center)

iulian@romania-insider.com

