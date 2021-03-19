RO furniture and home decor online retailer Vivre to issue EUR 7 mln bonds

Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home & decor retailers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is preparing to issue a new series of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

It plans to raise up to EUR 7 million, twice the amount it got from a similar private placement a year ago.

The company is the first business in the e-commerce sector that listed euro-denominated bonds on BVB. Vivre Deco's bonds are traded under the symbol VIV25E.

The company, launched in 2012 by a group of local entrepreneurs, now operates in nine markets in the region - Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, and Poland.

In 2020, the company generated operating revenues amounting to RON 295 mln (EUR 61 mln), 50% more than in 2019. Its EBITDA reached the RON 17.1 mln (EUR 3.5 mln) last year. "The EBITDA margin more than doubled from 2019, when it reached RON 6.86 mln (EUR 1.45 mln)," the company's report reads.

