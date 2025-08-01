Romania's technology group Visual Fan teams up with China's Trina to develop a 65 MW power storage unit

Romanian technology group Visual Fan, best known for its consumer electronics brand Allview, announced that it has signed a partnership with Trina Storage, the energy storage division of the Chinese company Trina Solar, for the development of a battery energy storage system in Topliţa, with a capacity of 65 MWh. This is the first project carried out by Trina Solar in Romania.

The deal comes several days after Visual Fan announced it signed another contract for developing a power storage unit for Eurowind Energy, worth EUR 16.6 million, and highlights the company's focus on the power storage segment.

Trina Storage will provide the complete DC solution, which includes 16 state-of-the-art battery cabinets. Allview is responsible for the complete AC system integration, including PCS equipment and medium voltage infrastructure.

The project is being carried out based on a strategic partnership between Trina Storage and Allview, "as part of an extended collaboration with the Renovatio Trading initiative," Visual Fan's press release reads.

Renovatio is an international group of companies with a portfolio of renewable energy projects, more specifically in the fields of wind, solar, and hydro energy.

Trina Storage is already present in Eastern Europe and is expanding its presence in markets such as Germany and the Baltic States.

"Toplița is an important step for us – not only because it is our first project in Romania, but also because it reflects Trina Storage's long-term commitment to the Eastern European market," said Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe. "We see a growing demand for flexible, grid-stabilizing solutions like the Elementa platform, and we are proud to collaborate with partners like Allview to build a modern and sustainable energy infrastructure."

"Allview's involvement in this landmark project, alongside Trina Storage and Renovatio Trading, represents a significant milestone in our evolution as a strategic player in advanced energy infrastructure. This partnership reflects not only the maturity and capabilities of the Allview Energy Division, but also our firm commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Romania," said Lucian Peticilă, Visual Fan CEO.

(Photo: Allview)

