 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian tech company Visual Fan gets EUR 16.6 mln power storage contract

30 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tech company Visual Fan (BVB: ALW), a developer of consumer goods (mobile phones primarily), goods that expanded various business lines, including EV imports and renewable energy projects development, announced that it signed a EUR 16.6 million contract for developing a power storage unit for Eurowind Energy.

The company's shares rose by 3.5% on July 29 after the announcement, bringing the company's market capitalization to RON 129 million (EUR 25.4 million). The company's shares rose by almost 30% y/y, and it is also paying out a dividend out of the 2024 profit, resulting in a 3.13% dividend yield.

Visual Fan is 82.2% controlled by the company's founder, Florentin-Lucian Peticilă.

Eurowind is developing three wind farms in Romania with a combined capacity of 138 MWh and a 220 MWp PV farm.

The contract was signed with the company Teiuș Solar, a member of the Eurowind Energy group, for a storage capacity of at least 116.96 MWh, which makes it one of the largest projects of this type in Romania. The project should be completed within 12 months. 

The project is supported by the Ministry of Energy, through non-reimbursable funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Component C6 – Energy, sub-measure "Supporting investments in new electricity storage capacities (batteries)".

The company notes that the projects contracted in the first half of this year contribute decisively to achieving the financial objectives planned for the period 2025-2026, confirming the realism of Visual Fan's strategy and the company's ability to scale rapidly in a market in full transformation.

The Allview Energy division has become a central pillar of the business, currently attracting strategic projects in the field of green energy.

(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian tech company Visual Fan gets EUR 16.6 mln power storage contract

30 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tech company Visual Fan (BVB: ALW), a developer of consumer goods (mobile phones primarily), goods that expanded various business lines, including EV imports and renewable energy projects development, announced that it signed a EUR 16.6 million contract for developing a power storage unit for Eurowind Energy.

The company's shares rose by 3.5% on July 29 after the announcement, bringing the company's market capitalization to RON 129 million (EUR 25.4 million). The company's shares rose by almost 30% y/y, and it is also paying out a dividend out of the 2024 profit, resulting in a 3.13% dividend yield.

Visual Fan is 82.2% controlled by the company's founder, Florentin-Lucian Peticilă.

Eurowind is developing three wind farms in Romania with a combined capacity of 138 MWh and a 220 MWp PV farm.

The contract was signed with the company Teiuș Solar, a member of the Eurowind Energy group, for a storage capacity of at least 116.96 MWh, which makes it one of the largest projects of this type in Romania. The project should be completed within 12 months. 

The project is supported by the Ministry of Energy, through non-reimbursable funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Component C6 – Energy, sub-measure "Supporting investments in new electricity storage capacities (batteries)".

The company notes that the projects contracted in the first half of this year contribute decisively to achieving the financial objectives planned for the period 2025-2026, confirming the realism of Visual Fan's strategy and the company's ability to scale rapidly in a market in full transformation.

The Allview Energy division has become a central pillar of the business, currently attracting strategic projects in the field of green energy.

(Photo: Malpetr/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore