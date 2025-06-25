Danish Eurowind Energy invests EUR 174.8 mln to develop its largest solar park in Romania

Danish renewable energy developer Eurowind Energy has announced a EUR 174.8 million investment to develop its largest solar park in Romania, located in Vișina, Dâmbovița county. The new solar facility will have an installed capacity of 220 MW, making it one of the largest solar projects in the country.

The facility is expected to generate around 400 GWh of renewable electricity annually, sufficient to power approximately 150,000 households.

The solar park will be built on a 354-hectare site and will feature over 400,000 photovoltaic panels. The company plans to support grid stability by potentially integrating storage solutions as needed.

Eurowind Energy also intends to improve local infrastructure by upgrading a 7.5-kilometer agricultural access road, which will remain open for public use.

This project marks Eurowind Energy’s fifth solar development in Romania, adding to existing projects in Hălchiu, Măgurele, Pufești, and Teiuș. By the end of 2025, the company expects to operate a local portfolio totaling 124 MW and manage a development pipeline of about 7.5 GW across solar, wind, hybrid, and storage technologies.

Eurowind Energy, a Danish company active since 2006, has been present in Romania since 2011 and specializes in renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, hydrogen, biogas, power-to-heat, and battery storage. The company operates in 16 markets across Europe and the United States and employs over 650 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)