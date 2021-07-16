Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 12:45
People

Romanian mezzo-soprano awarded France's Legion of Honor

16 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mezzo-soprano Viorica Cortez is set to receive the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, according to a decree issued on July 13.

Born in Bucium in 1935, Cortez started her career aged 17, as a soloist of the Gavriil Musicescu Choir in Iaşi. She studied at the music school and the conservatory in the city and at the Ciprian Porumbescu Conservatory in Bucharest.

She won several singing competitions, in Toulouse (1964), the International Vocal Competition' s-Hertogenbosch (1965) and the George Enescu Competition (Bucharest, 1967).

After working for the Bucharest Opera, she left Romania in 1970. She currently resides in Paris. 

Throughout her career, she performed at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Paris Opera, Arena di Verona, Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, or the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

(Photo: Aurel Virlan, courtesy of Asociația pentru Muzică, Artă și Cultură)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 12:45
People

Romanian mezzo-soprano awarded France's Legion of Honor

16 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mezzo-soprano Viorica Cortez is set to receive the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, according to a decree issued on July 13.

Born in Bucium in 1935, Cortez started her career aged 17, as a soloist of the Gavriil Musicescu Choir in Iaşi. She studied at the music school and the conservatory in the city and at the Ciprian Porumbescu Conservatory in Bucharest.

She won several singing competitions, in Toulouse (1964), the International Vocal Competition' s-Hertogenbosch (1965) and the George Enescu Competition (Bucharest, 1967).

After working for the Bucharest Opera, she left Romania in 1970. She currently resides in Paris. 

Throughout her career, she performed at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Paris Opera, Arena di Verona, Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, or the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

(Photo: Aurel Virlan, courtesy of Asociația pentru Muzică, Artă și Cultură)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted