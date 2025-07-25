French giant Vinci acquires Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group

Vinci Energies, a global player in energy and information technology services, will acquire Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group as part of its expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

The acquisition agreement between the founders of the Cluj-based EnergoBit - Stefan Gadola, Pál Péter, and Ioan Socea -and representatives of Vinci Energies was signed on 16 July 2025 in Bucharest.

The transaction is expected to be completed in November 2025, following the approval of the antitrust authority, the company said.

Florin Pop, the CEO of EnergoBit Group, together with the existing management team, will continue in their role. The founders of EnergoBit will continue to hold leading positions in the company following the completion of the acquisition to ensure a proper transition.

Through the acquisition of EnergoBit, Vinci Energies will strengthen its presence in Romania, where it currently employs 1,500 people and generated a turnover of more than EUR 150 million in 2024. It will also extend to Romania the footprint of the Omexom brand, dedicated to energy infrastructure, the company said.

EnergoBit Group was founded in 1990 and currently comprises three companies: EnergoBit, EnergoBit Control Systems, and ELM Electromontaj Cluj, which together generated a consolidated turnover of EUR 100 million in 2024. The group employs a team of 825, including 270 engineers.

“The acquisition of EnergoBit Group reflects Vinci Energies’ strategic ambition to strengthen its presence in Romania and to support the region’s accelerating energy transition. Romania’s energy market is currently undergoing significant transformation, driven by infrastructure modernization, renewable energy expansion, and digitalization of the electrical grid. Engaging in this transformation perfectly aligns with Vinci Energies’ long-term vision,” said Eric Devigne, managing director of Vinci Energies Central and Eastern Europe.

“After more than three decades of building EnergoBit into a major national player in energy solutions, we believe the time is right to take the company to the next level. Vinci Energies shares our company culture, values of innovation, technical excellence, and long-term vision. We are pleased to join such a worldwide group, opening impressive opportunities for the development of EnergoBit,” Pál Péter, the current chairman and co-founder of EnergoBit, said.

Vinci is a global player in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries.

