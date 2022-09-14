Business

Innova, EBRD exit from Romanian energy sector service firm EnergoBit

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold the 25% stake they still owned in EnergoBit, a Romanian holding company that delivers complete solutions for energy projects, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The buyers are the three founders of the business, Ştefan Gadola, Peter Pal, and Ioan Socea, along with Tudor Alexandru Socea (Ioan Socea's son). The transaction pends approval from the Competition Council.

The company was founded in 1990. Developed into a holding, it now includes 17 companies with over 470 employees and combined revenues of over RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln), part of which comes from the export of goods and services.

In 2012, Polish private equity investment fund Innova Capital took over 53% of EnergoBit's capital, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also entering the shareholding of the Cluj-based group. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EnergoBit)

Read next
Normal
Business

Innova, EBRD exit from Romanian energy sector service firm EnergoBit

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sold the 25% stake they still owned in EnergoBit, a Romanian holding company that delivers complete solutions for energy projects, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The buyers are the three founders of the business, Ştefan Gadola, Peter Pal, and Ioan Socea, along with Tudor Alexandru Socea (Ioan Socea's son). The transaction pends approval from the Competition Council.

The company was founded in 1990. Developed into a holding, it now includes 17 companies with over 470 employees and combined revenues of over RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln), part of which comes from the export of goods and services.

In 2012, Polish private equity investment fund Innova Capital took over 53% of EnergoBit's capital, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also entering the shareholding of the Cluj-based group. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EnergoBit)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination