The association for the Royal Peleș Heritage recently announced the start of consolidation works at Vila Şipot, part of the Peleș Royal Domain and the place where the Peleș Castle was designed.

The consolidation is the first major conservation work done at the site of the royal domain in Sinaia in the last 60 years. After completion, set for the end of 2023, the monument building will be returned to the cultural and tourist circuit of Romania.

The Șipot Villa, also known as the House of the Architects, was the home and workshop of Czech architect Karel Liman, who served as the architect of the Royal House during the renovation of the Peleș Castle. Liman brought the castle to its present-day form at the beginning of the century. According to historical documents, King Carol I himself made frequent visits to the architectural office to oversee the design and implementation of his requirements.

The building, located near Peleș creek, constitutes, together with the access road to Pelișor Castle, the western side of the Sinaia domain. It was returned to the Romanian royal house in 2011, after having been used by the state as a villa for tourists. During that time, the authorities made no major investments in its restoration and maintenance. Furthermore, the original furniture was replaced and the interior deteriorated due to the lack of heating and poor insulation. Over time, the villa reached a pre-collapse situation and could no longer be opened to the public.

The present works, initiated with the approval of the Ministry of Culture, which also authorizes the specialists involved in the project, will have the thermal and electrical installations replaced, and the terrace restored. The new space thus reclaimed will be used to host the Gallery of Peleș architects.

The exterior of the villa will be restored next year and fitted with the original stained-glass windows, an element associated with Romanian royalty. Afterward, the villa will be opened to tourists and will be used to host events.

“This vast program of restoration of the royal monuments gives us, together with partners inspired by the same values and passion for architecture, culture, and history, the chance to write the next chapter of Romania's development," said Ion Tucă, Executive Director of the Peleș Royal Heritage Association, in the press release.

The restoration of Villa Şipot is carried out exclusively through funding obtained from a national fundraising campaign, run by the Association for the Royal Peleș Heritage. Numerous companies and individual donors have already joined the efforts to restore Villa Şipot, the main sponsor being the state-owned CEC Bank.

The total value of the investments required to restore the monument to its original state amount to over EUR 500,000.

