Renovated exterior of famed Constanța Casino unveiled

The north-facing exterior wall of the Constanța Casino has been completely renovated, the protective panels were taken down and the building was partially exposed to those wanting to see it.

"The unveiling of the Casino in Constanța, a unique and representative building of Romania, whose renovation is a priority for the Government, was an important moment this morning. The renovation completed so far underlines the monumentality of this superb building made in Art Nouveau style," development minister Cseke Attila said, cited by Digi24.

Romania’s Ministry of Development committed RON 90 mln (EUR 18.4 mln) to the renovation of the Constanța Casino. This entails consolidation works, restoration of installations, the rehabilitation of the seawall, restoration of the original metal railing, and more. The renovations are done while maintaining the building’s original Art Nouveau style.

The Constanța Casino, a landmark of the Romanian Black Sea coast, was built between 1904 and 1910 at the initiative of King Carol I. After its inauguration, visitors could play roulette, blackjack, and baccarat within its walls, according to Historia. It had a billiard room, a buffet, a reading room, and numerous other facilities. In 1916, when Constanța was being bombed, the Casino became a field hospital operated by the Red Cross.

It was again bombed during the Second World War, but was renovated and became a Soviet-style Palace of Culture, a public place meant to engage and educate workers. Since 1989, the building was largely abandoned.

At the moment, the renovation is over halfway done.

(Photo source: Ministry of Development)