Central Romania: Locals raise EUR 90,000 to reopen their town’s hospital

18 October 2021
Closed for more than ten years, the hospital in Victoria, a town in Brasov county, central Romania, reopened last week with help from the local community. Locals managed to raise EUR 90,000 for the project and even did volunteer work to help reopen the medical unit as soon as possible.

The hospital in Victoria closed ten years ago by government decision. From that moment, the residents were forced to travel more than 30 km to the nearest hospital in Fagaras, or even 110 km to the hospital in Brasov for more severe health problems.

Thus, the locals started to raise money to help reopen their town’s hospital. The entire community joined in and even asked for help from relatives abroad, according to Stirileprotv.ro. They raised EUR 90,000 for the project, with another EUR 152,000 coming from the City Hall and the Local Council.

Residents also did volunteer work at the hospital, helping with the interior renovation, while local entrepreneurs donated building materials, furniture, or appliances.

The hospital in Victoria is now ready to receive patients again. According to Stirile ProTV, it will have 50 beds and cover all the essential specializations: surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, paediatrics, and gynaecology.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/USR PLUS)

Normal
