Culture

Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica has ‘few minutes of glory’ in Times Square

19 August 2024

Via Transilvanica, Romania's longest hiking trail, was briefly promoted in the famous Times Square in New York City last week. The 'path that unites,' as the trail has been dubbed, had "a few minutes of glory" as it appeared in a spot running on the Nasdaq Tower digital billboard.

"The road between Putna and Drobeta-Turnu Severin passes through New York... more precisely, through Times Square. Last night, we only had a few minutes of glory in one of the biggest public squares in the world, but we were very happy because we know that there are not many occasions when a Romanian brand is included alongside some of the biggest companies in the world," Tășuleasa Social said in a post on social media.

"Thanks to RUF, who made it possible for our association and the most important project to be present on the Nasdaq Tower, a dream realized out of love for our country, but also for its history, culture, and nature," it added.

Via Transilvanica was recently included on the 2024 list of the world's greatest places compiled by TIME magazine. A project of Tășuleasa Social, it crosses Romania from Putna Monastery to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, connecting as many as 12 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tasuleasa Social)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tasuleasa Social)

