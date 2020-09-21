Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 14:33
Eco
Long-distance trail crossing Romania opens 115-km segment
21 September 2020
A 115-km segment of Via Transilvanica, a route crossing the region of Transylvania, opened this past weekend in Sibiu county.

The segment goes through Florești, Mălâncrav, Nou Săsesc, Copșa Mare, Biertan, Richiș, Mediaș, Bazna, Târnava, Copșa Mică, Axente Sever, Șeica Mică and Micăsasa.

E.ON Energie Romania supported the setting up of 100 of the 115 km in Sibiu county, the company announced.

The new segment adds to the ones recently inaugurated in Mureș and Harghita counties, and the total 685 km opened so far.

Via Transilvanica will link Drobeta-Turnu Severin, a city in Mehedinți county, to Putna, in the northeastern part of the country. This is where Moldavia ruler Ștefan cel Mare (Steven the Great) is buried. In between the two localities, the route will go through ten counties and cover over 1,000 km.

Inspired by routes like the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the project of Via Transilvanica is funded through various donations.

(Photo courtesy of E.ON Romania)

[email protected]

