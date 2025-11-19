Travel

Planned trail to cover Romania's Dobrogea region

19 November 2025

Via Dobrogeana, a planned trail covering the southeastern part of the country, aims to offer travelers the opportunity to explore the region's cultural and ethnic diversity.

The trail will be about 850 km long, stretching from the 17th-century Sfânta Precista Monastery in Galați to Ialomița County.

Via Dobrogeana will be a mixed route. In addition to hiking and biking, a segment from Sfântu Gheorghe to Tulcea will only be accessible by boat. Some parts can be explored on horseback or by kayak, Laurențiu Isopescu, the president of the Via Dobrogeana Association, told the public television station TVR.

Besides various man-made landmarks, including fortresses and monasteries, the trail will also highlight the area's landscapes, local gastronomy, and wineries.

The inauguration is planned for 2027.

The project is inspired by Via Transilvanica, the 1,600 km trail that opened in 2022, connecting Putna, in northern Romania, and Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country.

Similarly, Via Danubiana, a trail following the Romanian side of the Danube, aims to create a 1,000 km eco trail that can be explored on foot, by bicycle, or by kayak.

(Photo: Gutescu Eduard/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

