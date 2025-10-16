Romania’s Via Danubiana eco trail expands to Teleorman along the Danube

Via Danubiana, an ecotourism trail following the Romanian stretch of the Danube River, reached a new stage earlier this month with the installation of its first milestone in Teleorman County. The marker, set up in the commune of Islaz, is the fourth along the route and part of efforts to link riverside communities through nature and sustainable tourism.

The project, launched by the environmental NGO Mai Mult Verde, aims to create a 1,000+ km eco trail that can be explored on foot, by bicycle, or by kayak. It promotes responsible tourism while helping preserve the Danube’s natural and cultural heritage.

“Via Danubiana aims to connect Danube communities and support their development through the sustainable use of their natural and cultural assets. Through this trail, we invite people to discover the ‘Romanian Riviera’ and offer locals an opportunity to showcase their hospitality, traditions, and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Doru Mitrana, President of Mai Mult Verde Association.

Launched in 2023, Via Danubiana aims to create a continuous ecotourism route covering all 1,075 kilometers of the Romanian Danube. The project promotes biodiversity and supports riverside communities through sustainable tourism. Details can be found here.

Mai Mult Verde, founded in 2008, is an environmental organization working across Romania to combat plastic pollution, restore green areas, and promote environmental education. It has planted over 1.6 million trees, removed hundreds of tons of waste, and involved tens of thousands of volunteers in projects nationwide.

(Photo source: press release)