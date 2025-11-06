Travel

Via Transilvanica: Sundial inaugurated on long-distance trail crossing Romania

07 November 2025

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail stretching between Putna, in northern Romania, and Drobeta Turnu Severin, in the southern part of the country, has inaugurated a sundial in Dealu Negru, in Bistrița-Năsăud county.

The solar clock, with a 20-meter-diameter dial, has been set up on a former heliport. It is named Sol Rex Regnum (Sun, the King of Kings) and is based on the concept of Damaschin Berende, route manager and long-time volunteer of the Tășuleasa Social Association, the non-profit organization that developed Via Transilvanica.

For the clock, artist Alexandru Burlacu sculpted a butterfly-shaped gnomon from andesite, the same stone used for the Via Transilvanica milestones.

.

“We want travelers to discover and interact at every step with elements that enrich their perspectives and make the journey along Via Transilvanica truly memorable. Sol Rex Regum is part of our effort to make art, culture, and history accessible within a social circuit,” the non-profit said.

.

Via Transilvanica spans 1,599 km following the inauguration of the Terra Borza Teutonica extension in Braşov county earlier this year. It opened in 2022, following four years of work that involved local communities and over 10,000 volunteers. It showcases 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites while crossing ten counties: Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Mureș, Harghita, Sibiu, Brașov, Alba, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, and Mehedinți. It is divided into cultural-historical regions: Bucovina, The Highlands (Ținutul de Sus), Terra Siculorum, Terra Saxonum, Terra Dacica, Terra Banatica, Terra Romana, and Terra Borza Teutonica.

(Photos: Via Transilvanica)

Travel

