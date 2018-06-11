Italian lender displays collection of paintings of Venice in Bucharest

An exhibition featuring paintings from the collection of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo will be on display at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) between June 14 and July 15.

The exhibition is titled Venetian Vedute in the Intesa Sanpaolo Collection. A veduta (Italian for “view”) is a detailed painting or drawing, depicting a city, town, or other place. The MNAR exhibition includes works of Italian artists, and not only, who contributed to the development of the Veduta genre throughout the 18th century.

The public can expect to see works by Canaletto, Michele Marieschi, Francesco Guardi, and Hendrik Frans van Lint, depicting various buildings, places and corners in the Venice of the time.

The works come from the Gallerie d’Italia – Palazzo Leoni Montanari in Vicenza, one of the three museums the bank patronizes. Intessa Sanpaolo has an art collection of over 20,000 items. It is showcased to the public in museums in the Italian cities of Milano, Napoli and Vicenza.

This spring, another lender, BCR, presented works from its art collection at the Art Safari event.

The upcoming exhibition can be visited Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00.

[email protected]