Vastint Romania organizes the third edition of the blood donation campaign

Vastint Romania, in partnership with Digi Group (Digi24, Digi FM, and ProFM), invites the entire community to join the blood donation campaign "Give a Drop of Hope." The event will take place at Business Garden Bucharest, Building A, Calea Plevnei 159, on December 17th.

In December 2023, Vastint Romania became the first private company to join the Digi24 national campaign "„Avem același sânge”. Since then, two successful sessions have been held at Business Garden Bucharest, warmly embraced by our tenant and collaborators community.

On December 17, we count on your presence at Business Garden Bucharest, where part of the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center will be relocated for one day. We invite you to "Give a Drop of Hope" in the race to save lives and bring comfort to those in intensive care units. Join Vastint Romania’s challenge to be part of our six-hour marathon for life, hope, and a better, more generous Christmas.

This initiative, held just a week before Christmas, aims to gather a large number of donors, offering each participant the chance to save up to three lives through a simple yet profoundly meaningful gesture.

”We are proud to reach the third edition of this campaign. The first two sessions demonstrated the solidarity and civic spirit of our community, and the results achieved inspire us to keep going”, says Eliza Onică, Senior Marketing Manager Vastint Romania.

”Collaborating with Digi Group for this initiative is a true joy for Vastint. Our partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to positively impacting the community. We warmly invite you to join us on December 17 as we come together to #giveadropofhope during the third blood donation session, offering the only gift that truly matters—life”, added Vastint România representative.

Today, donating blood is an essential act to save lives. No more surgeries should be canceled due to a lack of blood.

„Avem același sânge” the most extensive and ambitious national project led by a news television station for the benefit of patients. Launched by Digi24 on December 1, 2022, the campaign has already mobilized 4,995 donors across 22 counties.

Blood donation is not just an altruistic gesture; it’s an action that benefits both those in urgent need and the donors themselves. Alongside the moral satisfaction of saving lives, donors receive vouchers worth 280 RON, a day off from work, public transport discounts, and a comprehensive set of free medical tests.

Moreover, blood donation improves health. A single donation can save three lives, and the medical team will collect 450 ml of blood, ensuring a boost to your overall well-being.

Anyone over the age of 18 and weighing at least 50 kilograms can donate. If you are healthy, do not suffer from chronic illnesses, and have not had surgery in the past six months, you can turn this gesture into the most meaningful holiday gift.

We look forward to welcoming you with open hearts on December 17, starting at 8:30 AM, at Business Garden Bucharest, Building A, Calea Plevnei 159. Come and donate! Don’t forget! In order to can donate, you have to schedule yourself here.

Come and offer hope to those who need it most this Christmas! Join a collective effort that transforms generosity into a chance for life.

*This is a Press release.