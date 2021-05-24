Bucharest ranked among 50 best start-up locations worldwide

San Francisco, London and Austin are the best cities in the world for start-ups, according to a report by Valuer.AI, a Danish company that provides business consulting services, uses artificial intelligence algorithms and has a data platform.

Valuer has created a list of the 50 best cities for newly launched businesses, and Bucharest ranks 33rd, Economedia.ro reported.

Bucharest is mentioned as having a stable and growing local start-up ecosystem. Key industries are trade, cybersecurity, hardware, gaming and marketing. Successful start-ups in SAAS, Fintech, Health, Agro-tech, Consumer Applications, Big Data, Human Resources, VR and Artificial Intelligence have been launched here.

The capital of Romania also has many business hubs and accelerators.

"With so many talented specialists in the region, Bucharest is ready for an increase in startup financing," the analysts at Valuer note.

"Cities with the best top positions share key features, including accessibility, atmosphere, talent base and human resources, research opportunities and funding options," said Valuer representatives.

(Photo: Andrei Tobosaru| Dreamstime.com)

