Romanian Govt. doubles validity period for electronic passports

Romania’s government decided on Thursday, February 22, to double the validity period of simple electronic passports from five to ten years, for people over 25.

The government also expanded the validity period for children’s passports to three years, for those under the age of 12, and to five years, for teenagers between 12 and 25.

With this measure, the authorities aim to ease the activity of the state services in charge with issuing passports. The busies periods for issuing passports is during summer when tens of thousands of Romanians living abroad come to passport services to renew their travel documents while many Romanians living in the country also rush to make new passports to leave on holidays abroad.

Romanians living abroad could get new passports faster

[email protected]