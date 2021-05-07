Covid-19 in RO: More than 110,000 teenagers aged 16 to 19 fully vaccinated

A little over 30% of those aged between 50 and 79 were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by July 2, according to data released by the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV.

Romania’s vaccination campaign, which started at the end of last year, focused in the first phase on healthcare professionals, followed in a second phase by vulnerable groups and people working in essential sectors. The general public was able to register on a vaccination appointment waiting list starting March 15.

Among those aged 12 to 15: 10,531 were fully vaccinated, while 8,529 received the first dose; 820,114 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 16 to 19: 116,781 people were fully vaccinated, and 12,366 received the first dose; 690,530 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 20 to 29: 446,759 were fully vaccinated, while 28,382 received the first dose; 1,581,500 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 30 to 39: 681,495 were fully vaccinated, and 34,055 people received the first dose; 1,979,278 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 40 to 49: 867,429 were fully vaccinated, while 34,366 received the first dose; 2,117,997 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 50 to 59: 845,911 were fully vaccinated, while 28,427 people received the first dose; 1,667,212 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 60 to 69: 899,172 were fully vaccinated, and 25,131 received the first dose; 1,574,902 were not vaccinated.

Among those aged 70 to 79: 517,797 people were fully vaccinated, and 11,522 received the first dose; 1,001,714 were not vaccinated.

Among those over 80, 165,857 were fully vaccinated, while 5,233 received the first dose; 757,746 were not vaccinated.

By July 4, 4,759,727 received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 4,579,778 were fully vaccinated, while 179,949 received the first dose. The Government had set a target of 5 million vaccinated people by June 4, but the pace of the vaccination campaign slowed down significantly over the past few weeks. The authorities decided to sell or donate unused vaccine doses, with one million Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine doses sold to Denmark.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

