Romania launches EUR 100 mln program to support diaspora entrepreneurs investing back home

The Ministry of Finance announced the launch of “Diaspora Invests at Home,” a new EUR 100 million program designed to support Romanians living abroad who want to start businesses and invest in Romania. The initiative is the first government-backed financing scheme dedicated specifically to Romanian diaspora entrepreneurs.

Under the program, newly established companies majority-owned by Romanian citizens residing abroad will be eligible for grants of up to EUR 200,000 to support investment loans.

The grants can cover up to 60% of the value of investment loans, while eligible loans may range between EUR 5,000 and EUR 500,000. Financial support will be available between 2026 and 2029 through the Investment and Development Bank, the institution responsible for administering the scheme.

According to the ministry, beneficiaries will need to provide a minimum personal contribution of 10% of the investment project’s value. The threshold will be reduced to 5% for entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

The program targets startups created by Romanians from the diaspora who meet specific eligibility criteria, including having lived abroad for at least 12 consecutive months during the past 18 months and possessing at least one year of professional or academic experience relevant to the business sector for which funding is requested. Applicants will also be required to maintain the investment and shareholder structure for at least three years after the completion of the investment.

“Through this program, we aim to transform the professional experience, skills, and resources of Romanians in the diaspora into a driver of economic development for Romania,” said interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare. “We are sending a signal that we support entrepreneurial initiatives and investments made by Romanians who want to actively contribute to the development of the national economy.”

The maximum loan maturity period under the scheme will be 10 years, with final repayment deadlines no later than December 31, 2037.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com