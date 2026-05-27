The 2026 edition of the KAPITAL festival, scheduled for July 3-5 in Bucharest, has been postponed to 2027 due to “a complex combination of external factors,” according to the organizers.

The decision to cancel the 2026 edition of the festival was made due to legislative changes delayed for months by the authorities, and which affected the capacity to organize a festival at the National Arena in Bucharest, the same source added.

Moreover, “the current economic crisis which impacted the large mass of the population in Romania and the region, the instability generated by the political factor, the lack of a government, as well as the overtaxation of events (almost 40% of the price of one ticket represents fiscal and parafiscal taxes), make it impossible to organize the festival in July of this year,” KAPITAL organizers said.

Together with the authorities, partners, and the confirmed artists, the organizers decided to reschedule the second edition for 2027.

“We are heartbroken that we will not be able to meet this year, after so much work and effort put in to offer them a memorable experience. It was one of the most difficult decisions we had to make, but it is the only responsible decision that gives people the guarantee that they will be able to meet again at the second edition of KAPITAL with the complete experience,” said Bogdan Buta, CEO & Founder of Kapital Festival.

The 2027 edition will take place “in the same location, during the same period, with the same ingredients that we know the fans liked,” according to Edy Chereji, Co-founder & Chief Public Affairs Kapital Festival.

Festival fans who have purchased a ticket so far will receive all the details and options for the 2027 edition, as well as the option for a refund, at the email address used for the purchase, starting June 5.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kapital Festival on Facebook)