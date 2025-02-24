US bases in Romania "maintained and increased in importance," official says

The US bases in Romania "are maintained and will even increase in importance," the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, reportedly told Romanian foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu, according to Hotnews.ro.

Kellog made the statement in the presence of several Republicans close to Donald Trump, Hurezeanu stated in an interview with Prima TV.

"The importance of the Eastern Flank for regional and American security remains intact and will even increase," Kellog reportedly commented.

Asked by Emil Hurezeanu directly whether the US bases in Romania would be maintained, Kellog was positive, saying that "they are maintained and will even increase their importance," according to the Romanian foreign minister.

Asked if this is the official US response when it comes to American bases in Romania, the foreign minister replied: "It was a response in official discussions between me, the colleagues who accompanied me from the ministry, and general Kellogg and his entourage."

Foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said he has no data regarding the talks on the division of spheres of influence in Riyadh between the US and Russian officials, stating that we still have no conclusions or confirmations. "I don't have this data right now," he admitted.

Romania was reportedly informed that the US officials, in the context of the talks with their Russian counterparts in Riyadh, rejected requests to withdraw the security guarantees for the countries that joined NATO after 1997 (when Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic were officially invited), according to chief of presidential office Cristian Diaconescu speaking on February 19 for Antena 3, who added that the negotiations are far from the end. He later called his initial statements a misunderstanding.

Romania must request what it has requested from the beginning, namely entering the negotiation process related to the peace in Ukraine, Hurezeanu stressed.

Romania has several bases that play key roles in NATO/US operations. The 99th Military Base Deveselu (Baza Militară 99 Deveselu), or the Deveselu Military Base, is a Romanian NATO base hosting the United States Navy Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System.

The 57th Air Base, also known as Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, is a Romanian Air Force base located near Constanța, having a significant US military presence and being the location of the US Army Garrison Black Sea and Area Support Group Black Sea with over 4,500 US troops. It is supposed to become the largest NATO military base in this part of the world.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)