Romania confirms US refused "for now" to withdraw NATO troops from some eastern flank countries

Romania was informed that the US officials, in the context of the talks with their Russian counterparts in Riyadh, had rejected requests to withdraw the security guarantees for the countries that joined NATO after 1997 (when Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic were officially invited). But the negotiations are far from the end, according to statements.

"The United States has refused, this time, but there are no guarantees [that the same request will be rejected in the future]," said chief of presidential office Cristian Diaconescu, speaking on February 19 for Antena 3, as reported by Hotnews.ro.

"The situation can change from one hour to the next or from one day to the next. They [Russians] failed to convince the Americans. The US representatives sent a message so that Russia would enter a logic of readiness regarding the crisis," declared Diaconescu.

Such requests made by Russia before the invasion of Ukraine have constantly been refused, but the context at that time was totally different.

"[Russians'] expectations are that at some point the US would convince their European partners to withdraw the Nato security zone to the level of 1997. So that we, those who joined the Alliance after 1997, would no longer benefit from these guarantees but [...] would enter a negotiating process as subjects and not as partners, just as it was the case at the Yalta [Conference]. This would obviously lead to a de facto zone of Russian influence. It is not my interpretation, it is their statement," added Diaconescu.

