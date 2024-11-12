Untold organizers to open West Side Christmas Market in late November in Bucharest

The "West Side Christmas Market" will once again be organized in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei Park by the same team that manages the popular Untold music festival in Cluj-Napoca. The fourth edition is set to open on November 28.

The event has become a tradition for District 6 City Hall, and will take place in the dried lake bed of the park.

Local authorities will not spend any money on organizing the event, as Untold will cover all necessary expenses, according to City Hall representatives quoted by Agerpres.

Last year, "West Side Christmas Market" was visited by over one million people.

Essentially a German tradition, some of the earliest Christmas markets date as far back as the 15th century. The German city of Dresden first opened a Christmas market in 1434.

In Romania, the tradition is much more recent. The first official Christmas market took place in Sibiu in 2007. The city is home to a once-numerous group of ethnic Germans living in Romania. That year, Sibiu was the European Capital of Culture, and the Austrian Embassy in Romania was a partner of the local authorities in organizing the Christmas Market.

Aside from Bucharest, Timisoara, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, and Craiova by now have a tradition of holding impressive Christmas markets.

The main Christmas Market of Bucharest will be open in Constitutiei Square on November 29.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: West Side Christmas Market on Facebook)